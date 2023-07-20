Menu
Snow business: Southern Lakes still on track for record ski season

Calm before the storm: Cardrona on opening day. (Image: Jake Rudd)
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
The snow has been slow to come but Queenstown-Lakes is still groaning under the weight of surging winter tourists.That starts at Queenstown Airport’s arrivals gate, which last month welcomed 163,152 arrivals, of which almost a third, 50,993, came from Australia. That’s at 116% of June 2019 levels for trans-Tasman flights, with a fifth more flights than pre-covid, at 438 landings or almost 15 international flights a day.Translating that to skiers, NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said its two Southern Lakes hills, Remarkables...
