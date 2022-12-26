Menu
Sudima Hotels: how to grow through a pandemic

Sudima Hotels: how to grow through a pandemic
The Sudima Auckland is playing catch-up after the lockdowns. (Image: Sudima)
Staff reporters
Mon, 26 Dec 2022
The opening of a $35 million Kaikōura hotel in October was Sudima's third new opening in as many years. The group, part of the Jhunjhnuwala family’s Hind Management group of businesses, has been operating in NZ for 21 years. Over that time, it has built a strong reputation as a business-focused hotel, operating seven airport and city hotels extending to 1,169 rooms. It also operates the Novotel Christchurch airport hotel.Five of those – Sudima Rotorua and its Auckland and Christchurch airport and city hotels – ar...
Tourism

Get in line, the hotel breakfast buffet is back

It would appear the death of the humble breakfast buffet has been greatly overstated.

Brent Melville 20 Dec 2022
News in Brief

Christchurch Airport names Justin Watson as new CEO

Christchurch Airport’s chief aeronautical and commercial officer is taking over the reins as chief executive from Jan 1.Justin Watson succeeds Malcolm Johns, who is leaving to become CEO of listed electricity generator-retailer, Genesis Energy.Director Sarah Ottrey, who chairs th...

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
Tourism

Jucy upgrades from economy to business class

The former budget brand is aiming for the premium end of the market.

Brent Melville 15 Dec 2022
Property Free

Queenstown: hospitality recruiters resort to a suite of incentives

Hotels and hospitality businesses in Queenstown-Lakes are struggling to entice staff. 

Brent Melville 13 Dec 2022