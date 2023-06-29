Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

The exit interview: Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White

The exit interview: Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White
Hospitality sector leader says the industry had to create their own playbook through covid. (Image: HNZ)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
Julie White had a short, rather brutal tenure at the helm of Hospitality New Zealand as she took over as chief executive in December 2019 in the shadow of a looming pandemic.Within a short two months, she was enmeshed in discussions with then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern and cabinet members, grappling with early covid settings to ensure the industry’s survival.White also worked directly with then-commerce and consumer affairs and immigration minister Kris Faafoi to ensure venues could open within the covid framework. That, she said,...
Mandatory climate reporting on track
Policy

Mandatory climate reporting on track

Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 11:26am
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 11:17am
FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

More Tourism

Govt throws $5m lifeline to salvage Ruapehu ski season
News in Brief

Govt throws $5m lifeline to salvage Ruapehu ski season

A third party has shown interest.

Staff reporters 26 Jun 2023
Skyline bumps profits to $71.3m, resumes dividends
News in Brief

Skyline bumps profits to $71.3m, resumes dividends

Still a covid hangover in the Korean market, but gondola operator is back to profits.

Brent Melville 22 Jun 2023
Tourism NZ gets back to conventional thinking
Tourism

Tourism NZ gets back to conventional thinking

Conference assets in Christchurch and Wellington will lead the charge.

Brent Melville 22 Jun 2023
Hotel operators 'significantly downgrade' Fifa event forecasts
News in Brief

Hotel operators 'significantly downgrade' Fifa event forecasts

High airfares are seen as partly responsible for weaker than expected bookings.

Staff reporters 19 Jun 2023