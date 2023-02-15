Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

Tourism Holdings expects chunkier full-year result

Tourism Holdings expects chunkier full-year result
(Image: Tourism Holdings)
Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
Ahead of its half-year earnings out next week, Tourism Holdings says its merger with Apollo Tourism & Leisure is expected to create a chunkier net profit for its full-year result.The tourism company told the market it had been “assessing expectations for the full year” and now expects an “improved” underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) for its full 2023 financial results.Inclusive of Apollo Tourism & Leisure's (ATL) net profit for the five months prior to the completion of the merger, Tourism Holdings (THL)...
Infrastructure

Fletcher to pay steady 18 cps first-half dividend

Fletcher Building confirmed its first-half operating profit was up 8.4%.

Jenny Ruth 11:45am
Listed Companies

SkyCity changes its fortunes, though Austrac cloud still looms

The gaming and hotel operator has had a positive first six months, free from covid imposed restrictions, and it also expects to eventually open its new Auckland hotel next year.

Brent Melville 11:45am
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube first half operating profit eases 0.6%

Steel & Tube's sales volumes fell just 2.8% in the six months that ended December, compared with Vulcan Steel's 15% drop.

Jenny Ruth 10:30am