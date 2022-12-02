Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

US entrepreneur at helm of Queenstown Marina plans

US entrepreneur at helm of Queenstown Marina plans
Making waves: consents are slow in the south. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
Developers of Queenstown's first marina catering to larger vessels will add another 100 berths at Frankton Arm in the wake of significant private and commercial demand. The first, 85-berth stage, built at a cost of $20 million, was a decade in the making after the Queenstown Lakes district council named Lakes Marina Projects (LMP) as its preferred developer in December 2012. LMP, majority-owned by Las Vegas-based tech entrepreneur Iraj Barabi and local building consultant Alan Kirker, applied for resource consent for the marina, i...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

National says govt’s Kiwibank management is 'incoherent'

National isn't planning to privatise the bank.

Jenny Ruth 9:00am
Finance EXCLUSIVE

Govt says it won’t list Kiwibank, but still opens door to its float

Kiwibank is the least well-capitalised of all the New Zealand-registered banks and it will have to access more before 2029.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Tourism

Property

Lylo concept opens Auckland doors, Jucy Snooze checks out

The Australian owner of Jucy Snooze is sprucing up the NZ brand, with the introduction of new lifestyle concept Lylo.

Brent Melville 30 Nov 2022
News in Brief

World of Wearable Art sold after 35 years

Wellington can breathe easy as the WOW show will go on.

Staff reporters 29 Nov 2022
Tourism Free

Southern Lakes hits one million skiers for first time

Pent-up demand and a dump of snow helped Queenstown-Lakes get out of the doldrums.

Brent Melville 25 Nov 2022
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 22 Nov 2022