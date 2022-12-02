US entrepreneur at helm of Queenstown Marina plans

Making waves: consents are slow in the south. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Developers of Queenstown's first marina catering to larger vessels will add another 100 berths at Frankton Arm in the wake of significant private and commercial demand. The first, 85-berth stage, built at a cost of $20 million, was a decade in the making after the Queenstown Lakes district council named Lakes Marina Projects (LMP) as its preferred developer in December 2012. LMP, majority-owned by Las Vegas-based tech entrepreneur Iraj Barabi and local building consultant Alan Kirker, applied for resource consent for the marina, i...