Will the Chinese big spenders be back?

Xu Sitao. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
These days when people from other countries visit New Zealand we no longer ask them ‘What do you think of NZ?’ but instead ‘Are more of you on your way?’. To that, Deloitte's chief economist in China, Xu Sitao, says Chinese consumers are keen to get out of their country – like we have been to get out of ours – but notes getting a visa to visit is not as easy or efficient as it was before the pandemic.“I think right now there’s a pretty big backlog,” he says.But there are a lot more...
Technology

Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short

The company raised only enough to keep operating for six to seven months.

Pattrick Smellie 11:05am
Media

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace resigns

The media group is looking for a new CEO from both inside and outside the company. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:50am
News in Brief

Tourism Holdings on road to recovery after first-half boom

A dividend is also on the cards – although the tourism operator says it will be on the smaller side.

Ella Somers 23 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Forsyth Barr downgrades SkyCity over fine threat

Huge penalties loom if money-laundering breaches in Adelaide are proven.

Brent Melville 17 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

SkyCity changes its fortunes, though Austrac cloud looms

The gaming and hotel operator expects to open its new Auckland hotel next year.

Brent Melville 15 Feb 2023
Tourism

Tourism Holdings expects chunkier full-year result

Ahead of its half-year earnings out next week, Tourism Holdings says its merger with Apollo Tourism & Leisure is expected to create a chunkier net profit for its full-year result.The tourism company told the market it had been “assessing expectations for the full year” and now ex...

Staff reporters 15 Feb 2023