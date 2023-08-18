Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Trade

Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Australia

Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Australia
Garage Project founders Jos Ruffell (l) and Pete Gillespie sample the wares. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
New Zealand craft brewers exporting to Australia want the same excise exemption that NZ winegrowers have enjoyed since 2005.Under the trans-Tasman Closer Economic Relations trade pact, if either government offers an industry a perk, it should, by rights, be offered to the same industry in the other country.With Wellington craft brewer Garage Project about to launch into more than 700 Coles supermarkets in Australia in the coming weeks, co-founder Jos Ruffell is a prime mover in attempting to have the so-called WET regime extended...
The expensive road to nowhere
Infrastructure Analysis

Dileepa Fonseka: The expensive road to nowhere

Labour's de facto transport policy shows how political transport funding has become.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 18, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 18, 2023
Primary Sector

Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month

The mid-point is now $6.75 per kilogram of milk solids.

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month

More Trade

Red meat sector wants a 'proper adult conversation' about NZ-India trade
Primary Sector

Red meat sector wants a 'proper adult conversation' about NZ-India trade

India came up multiple times at the red meat sector conference.

Riley Kennedy 08 Aug 2023
Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy

As the world becomes more dangerous, NZ has started choosing sides.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Aug 2023
Vangelis Vitalis: 'Golden weather' for NZ trade policy is over
Primary Sector

Vangelis Vitalis: 'Golden weather' for NZ trade policy is over

The top trade negotiator spoke at the Red Meat Sector Conference on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2023
Who wants to be Ag minister: Damien O'Connor v Todd McClay
Primary Sector

Who wants to be Ag minister: Damien O'Connor v Todd McClay

The pair debated at the Red Meat Sector Conference on Sunday evening.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2023