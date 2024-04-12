Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Trade

Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister

Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister
Trade minister Todd McClay at an event hosted by the Latin America Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
Events such as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation 2024 are key to New Zealand’s ambitious target to double its exports over the next 10 years, says trade minister Todd McClay. “Apec provides a chance to highlight the region’s significant trade collaboration, which has taken place bilaterally, regionally,” he told a forum this week hosted by the Latin America Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence.Goods exports were nearly $69 billion in the 12 months to the end of February. Of that, $53.7b went to the Apec region, led...
Brooke van Velden – nothing is off the table
Law & Regulation

Brooke van Velden – nothing is off the table

The coalition government has five key workplace relations priorities.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am

NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth

NZME says it is outperforming the market on advertising, with higher earnings predicted.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth
Markets

Who Fletcher's new CEO called in his first days

Nick Traber has to rebuild confidence in the embattled construction giant.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Who Fletcher's new CEO called in his first days

More Trade

New government makes first visit to China
Primary Sector

New government makes first visit to China

The trip aims to support efforts towards doubling the value of  NZ’s exports.

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2024
PM to head to Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines
News in Brief

PM to head to Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines

Luxon will meet with the executives of all three Southeast Asian countries. 

Staff reporters 08 Apr 2024
Meat sector eyes India after lukewarm EU deal
Primary Sector

Meat sector eyes India after lukewarm EU deal

A free trade agreement with India is the sector's shiny new hope.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Apr 2024
Chocoholics won’t be the only victims of cocoa’s surge
Trade

Chocoholics won’t be the only victims of cocoa’s surge

When a market becomes disorderly, trading firms are at risk.

Bloomberg 31 Mar 2024