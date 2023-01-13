Air NZ woos Elite customers with 20% top-up

Pre-covid frequent flyers remain important to airlines as international travel reignites. (Image: Getty)

Air New Zealand has been wooing its most valued Airpoints loyalty scheme customers. It offered a 20% points top-up to try and nudge them over the bar after a second year of virtually no international flying threatened to rob many of their high-tier loyalty scheme membership.Elite-status customers needed to amass 1,350 qualifying status points annually under the airline’s Airpoints loyalty scheme to retain their status.If they failed, they fell back to gold, silver or, in the case of virtual non-flyers, they became what was once called &ld...