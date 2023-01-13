Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers with 20% top-up

Air NZ woos Elite customers with 20% top-up
Pre-covid frequent flyers remain important to airlines as international travel reignites. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Air New Zealand has been wooing its most valued Airpoints loyalty scheme customers. It offered a 20% points top-up to try and nudge them over the bar after a second year of virtually no international flying threatened to rob many of their high-tier loyalty scheme membership.Elite-status customers needed to amass 1,350 qualifying status points annually under the airline’s Airpoints loyalty scheme to retain their status.If they failed, they fell back to gold, silver or, in the case of virtual non-flyers, they became what was once called &ld...
Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

The liquidator of the failed construction contractor has received an unspecified settlement.

Brent Melville 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday Jan 13, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Vac Group's NZ companies owed more than $33m to creditors, liquidators say

The companies went into liquidation last week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Transport

Tourism

Staff shortages dictate Air NZ’s China plans

The global aviation industry has been caught on the hop.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Jan 2023
Transport Exclusive

Queenstown $600k annual sweetener for $2 bus fares

The former mayor says an "intransigent" Otago Regional Council is the "wrong organisation" to be running the transport service.

Brent Melville 11 Jan 2023
Transport ANALYSIS

Christchurch misses out in transport funding lottery

Is Christchurch getting screwed? Oliver Lewis argues that high-growth areas are missing out on transport cash.

Oliver Lewis 09 Jan 2023
Energy

Boosting biofuels won't affect food production

The lack of domestic capacity won't derail the government's plans.

Greg Hurrell 05 Jan 2023