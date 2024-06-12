Menu
AT CEO Dean Kimpton may seek contract extension

BusinessDesk understands AT CEO Dean Kimpton wants to remain in the role beyond September. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 12 Jun 2024
The board of Auckland Transport is in talks with the agency's chief executive, Dean Kimpton, about his tenure.Kimpton started in the role in April 2023 on an 18-month fixed-term contract, which expires on Sept 30 this year. Since joining Auckland Transport (AT), the former Auckland council COO has overseen progress on a range of initiatives, including time-of-use charging and the rollout of a new payment system – due to go live later this year – allowing Aucklanders to pay for public transport with credit and debit cards.Ki...
The NZ startup fizzing up the irrigation industry
Technology

The NZ startup fizzing up the irrigation industry

Nanobubble Agritech is fundraising as it starts to push commercial sales of its tech.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Infrastructure

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 5:00am
'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told
Primary Sector

Biosecurity remains top priority

More than 150 food and fibre industry leaders contribute to annual agribusiness report.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Biosecurity remains top priority

