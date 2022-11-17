Menu
AT, KiwiRail reject option for peak hour trains during rebuild

Auckland train commuters are in for years of disruption as KiwiRail undertakes major rebuilding. (Image: AT)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
As late as April this year, KiwiRail was proposing running peak hour trains for commuters during a major Auckland rebuild programme. When the $330 million rail rebuild programme was announced in October, however, KiwiRail and Auckland Transport (AT) were talking about full closures, including closing the eastern line for most of 2023. In an April briefing to ministers, KiwiRail said it was nearing agreement with AT about access to the network to do the rebuild. For its work on the eastern line, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) to...
Property

Investigator appointed to Christchurch council

Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council in response to its housing defiance.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Retail

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

The supermarket chain has raised the bar for the industry but will others follow?

Jem Traylen 12:50pm
Tourism

It's the Great Lockup, as hotel rooms stay closed

The hotel sector recovery is being stymied by widespread staffing issues.

Brent Melville 12:00pm

More Transport

Transport

Government grants $2.14m for green transport pilot projects

A mobile charging unit and an app-based EV car-share service are among the projects.

Greg Hurrell 16 Nov 2022
Markets

Infrastructure lessons from Napier Port

The port has delivered a new wharf below budget and ahead of schedule.

Oliver Lewis 16 Nov 2022
Transport

Interislander leads the way – on exemptions

Regulator Maritime NZ has granted KiwiRail three times as many rule exemptions than its Cook Strait rival.

Oliver Lewis 15 Nov 2022
Transport

MPs and rail activists clash

Restore Passenger Rail faced some robust feedback about its protest methods.

Greg Hurrell 14 Nov 2022