Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Ninety-five percent of airport's domestic and 87% of international retail is now trading. (Image: Deposit Photos)

Jarden research analyst Andrew Steele says Auckland International Airport's retail income of $59.4 million, at almost a third above his forecast of $44.9m, was the 'standout' feature of the airport's half-year results to December.The strong point-of-sale performance came as aeronautical revenue of $101.5m came in slightly below the forecast $107.1m, while rental, car parking and other business streams were all roughly in line, Steele said.The retail lift-off comes as the airport opens the doors to 95% of its domestic and 87% of...