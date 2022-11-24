Auckland trains to run for women's football World Cup games

Commuter train services on Auckland's eastern line will be closed for most of 2023 – except for Fifa game days. (Image: AT)

Auckland commuters on the eastern line will have access to trains for the Fifa women’s World Cup games at the cost of a longer overall build. As BusinessDesk previously reported, transport authorities rejected an option to provide track access for peak-hour commuter trains on the eastern line as part of the $330 million rail network rebuild. The rebuild, announced in early October, is necessary to address maintenance issues and upgrade the network ahead of the opening of the City Rail Link (CRL). Closing the eastern line to...