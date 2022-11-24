Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Auckland trains to run for women's football World Cup games

Auckland trains to run for women's football World Cup games
Commuter train services on Auckland's eastern line will be closed for most of 2023 – except for Fifa game days. (Image: AT)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
Auckland commuters on the eastern line will have access to trains for the Fifa women’s World Cup games at the cost of a longer overall build. As BusinessDesk previously reported, transport authorities rejected an option to provide track access for peak-hour commuter trains on the eastern line as part of the $330 million rail network rebuild. The rebuild, announced in early October, is necessary to address maintenance issues and upgrade the network ahead of the opening of the City Rail Link (CRL). Closing the eastern line to...
Markets

AFT 1H net profit fell 66% even as sales lifted 18%

AFT Pharmaceuticals has downgraded guidance for the year ending March 2023.

Jenny Ruth 10:35am
Law & Regulation

Limited liability for councils over climate warnings

There's been pushback from landowners over the publishing of climate risks.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Transport

Transport

Sail GP sets new audience records

Look out for a bold fan-owned experiment that could drive engagement.

Trevor McKewen 5:00am
Transport

Cable cars for NZ cities?

Ropeways company Doppelmayr has built cable-car systems in cities worldwide.

Oliver Lewis 23 Nov 2022
Transport

Wood to Christchurch: wait and see

The transport minister took four months to reply to a funding request.

Oliver Lewis 21 Nov 2022
Transport

Option for peak hour trains over rebuild rejected

Expect a drop in public transport use as Aucklanders work from home, cycle or drive, says briefing.

Oliver Lewis 17 Nov 2022