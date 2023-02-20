Menu
Aussie courier acquisition delivers for Freightways

There are not many 'pure play' transport companies on the ASX. (Image: AEX)
Brent Melville
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Australian courier business Allied Express helped Freightways to a 3.5% annual improvement in net profit after tax to $45.2 million, for the half year to December 2022.It came from group revenues of $552m, up a quarter on the comparable period’s $441.9m. The delivery services company will pay an interim dividend of 18 cents a share, unchanged from the prior year, payable to registered shareholders on Apr 3. Freightways paid $216.2m for the courier business in September, which operates across all of Australia's major urban areas a...
