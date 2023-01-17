Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Bus pass: Ritchies pays $34m dividend prior to private equity sale

Bus pass: Ritchies pays $34m dividend prior to private equity sale
Ritchies is now owned by private equity giant KKR. (Image: Ritchies)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Ritchies Transport Holdings declared a $30.4 million dividend a day prior to selling the coach and tour bus operator to US private equity group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) on March 1. That brought total dividends for the year to $34.6m, the company's financial results for the year to March 31 show. No dividend was paid in 2021.The former majority shareholders in the family-owned firm were managing director Glenn Ritchie, who had a 51% stake in the company, and nephew Andrew Ritchie, with 49%. Andrew Ritchie was appointed chief execut...
Energy

Explosion in renewable electricity proposals

Transpower had to invent a new queue system to cope with surging demand for new wind and solar projects.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: The new electricity future: coming fast

The electricity industry is changing faster than most people realise. 

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
The Economist

How Elon Musk’s Starlink has changed warfare

And the worries about what comes next.

The Economist 5:00am

More Transport

Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers

Air NZ dangles a 20% top-up to keep its frequent flyers happy.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jan 2023
Tourism

Staff shortages dictate Air NZ’s China plans

The global aviation industry has been caught on the hop.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Jan 2023
Transport Exclusive

Queenstown $600k annual sweetener for $2 bus fares

The former mayor says an "intransigent" Otago Regional Council is the "wrong organisation" to be running the transport service.

Brent Melville 11 Jan 2023
Transport ANALYSIS

Christchurch misses out in transport funding lottery

Is Christchurch getting screwed? Oliver Lewis argues that high-growth areas are missing out on transport cash.

Oliver Lewis 09 Jan 2023