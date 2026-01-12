Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Chinese EVs reshape New Zealand market as electric vehicle maker NIO plans entry

Chinese EVs reshape New Zealand market as electric vehicle maker NIO plans entry
While NIO has not yet confirmed which model will launch in New Zealand, the ET9 is one of the company’s flagship electric vehicles. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 12 Jan 2026
Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO has announced plans to launch in Australia and New Zealand this year, according to reports.At the same time, United States EV giant Tesla has introduced a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, replacing its previous four-year 80,000km cover.The developments come as China’s EV juggernaut, BYD, has overtaken Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle maker.NIO expansionThe Wall Street Journal reports that NIO head of global business Chris Chen said in an interview on Thursday that the comp...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

More Transport

Clifford Bay: The one that got away again
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Clifford Bay: The one that got away again

Benefits of an alternative port for rail ferries justify a top-level rethink.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Jan 2026
NZTA awards state highway maintenance contracts
Infrastructure

NZTA awards state highway maintenance contracts

 Higgins’ contracts are worth an estimated $1.3b in revenue over their 10-year term.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Dec 2025
Bishop was 'reticent' about ministry mega-merger
Infrastructure

Bishop was 'reticent' about ministry mega-merger

But he became convinced this was the important third leg of major planning reforms.

Thomas Manch 17 Dec 2025
Air NZ’s Ravishankar grows up in public
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Air NZ’s Ravishankar grows up in public

The national airline’s new CEO faces plenty of challenges, some self-inflicted.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Nov 2025