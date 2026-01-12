Chinese EVs reshape New Zealand market as electric vehicle maker NIO plans entry

While NIO has not yet confirmed which model will launch in New Zealand, the ET9 is one of the company’s flagship electric vehicles. (Image: Supplied)

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO has announced plans to launch in Australia and New Zealand this year, according to reports.At the same time, United States EV giant Tesla has introduced a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, replacing its previous four-year 80,000km cover.The developments come as China’s EV juggernaut, BYD, has overtaken Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle maker.NIO expansionThe Wall Street Journal reports that NIO head of global business Chris Chen said in an interview on Thursday that the comp...