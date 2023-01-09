Menu
Christchurch misses out in transport funding lottery

Is the sprawling metropolis of Greater Christchurch getting screwed out of its fair share of transport funding? (Image: Christchurch City Council)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
For the $120 million cost of the next Let’s Get Wellington Moving business case, the government could fund all the capital improvements for a 10-year bus upgrade plan in Christchurch, a city growing more quickly and in dire need of better public transport alternatives. In New Zealand, the funding model for transport looks increasingly unfit. As the Ministry of Transport concedes, relying on fuel excise tax and road user charges to fill up the national land transport fund (NLTF) won’t be viable going forward.NZ can’t...
