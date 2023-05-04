Menu
Clean car scheme in a $224m 'hole' before rejig

Federated Farmers says farmers are subsidising wealthy Tesla owners. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Thu, 04 May 2023
The government's feebate scheme has operated as advertised, helping push the take-up of lower emission cars with the general buying public.But the automotive industry is now calling into question the need to sink another $100 million into selling something that's already been bought, and that it could better spend the money on supporting infrastructure.That's on the back of a recently released long-term charging network strategy and forecasts by network operator Chargenet saying NZ needs more than $400m in capital investment to keep...
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths
Law & Regulation

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 28 Apr 2023
Lyttelton Port loses chair weeks after CEO departs
Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port loses chair weeks after CEO departs

Less than a fortnight after its CEO abruptly resigned, Lyttelton port has now lost its chair.

Oliver Lewis 27 Apr 2023
CCHL reveals refreshed board
Infrastructure

CCHL reveals refreshed board

The Christchurch council-owned investment company has four new directors. 

Oliver Lewis 26 Apr 2023