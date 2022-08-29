See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Transport

'Commonsense' approach needed for Ports of Auckland move

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 29 Aug 2022

'Commonsense' approach needed for Ports of Auckland move
Port of Tauranga CEO Leonard Sampson hopes 'commonsense' prevails in discussions about moving Auckland's port. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 29 Aug 2022
RELATED
The container terminal at Ports of Auckland has a role to play in the upper North Island supply chain for at least 30 years, a port chief executive says. Debate about moving the port from its prime waterfront location has raged for years, with several studies commissioned to investigate possible alternatives. BusinessDesk revealed the latest iteration last week – a technical feasibility study looking at the viability of a large-scale port in Manukau Harbour that is due for completion by next November. This is significant as...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Profile FREE
Bringing merino to the mainstream
Ella Somers | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Lucy Wildman wants to show the world the power of merino wool.

Finance
Agri profits up, ASB sticking with $10 and Westland cuts coal use
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Pamu's revenue and profit increase; NZRL and Allied Farmers' earnings increases and ASB is sticking with a $10 milk price.

Environment
Radiata pine more invasive than previously thought, levy suggested
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

The authors of a study showing radiata pine spreading out from plantations are calling for a levy on the use of NZ's key economic tree to help manage invasions.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.