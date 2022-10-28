See full details
Election sweetener? Decision likely next year on future Northport dry dock

Oliver Lewis

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Election sweetener? Decision likely next year on future Northport dry dock
A ship at the Lyttelton dry dock, which is too small for some NZ ships. (Image: BusinessDesk)
A business case for a Northland dry dock will be ready in under six months, meaning a decision about the project can be made before the next election. The ministry of transport is calling for proposals from providers to complete a single-stage business case for the project by May 31, 2023. The contract start date is in late December.  According to slides prepared by the ministry, transport minister Michael Wood expects the business case to be the authoritative document on the dry dock proposal. This will allow ministers to make f...

