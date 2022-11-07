See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Transport

Fletcher Residential CEO Steve Evans backs Auckland passenger rail extension

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Fletcher Residential CEO Steve Evans backs Auckland passenger rail extension
Fletcher Residential chief executive Steve Evans is a fan of rail. (Image: Fletcher)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 07 Nov 2022
RELATED
If there was no rail access, it’s possible Fletcher Residential wouldn’t have bought nearly 110 hectares of land in northwest Auckland. So says Fletcher's chief executive of residential and development Steve Evans. Evans recently made a submission to the transport select committee as part of its inquiry into inter-regional passenger rail, which he supports. However, his interests are more intra-regional – that is, restoring a passenger service to the northwest of Swanson, to Taupaki, Kumeū and Huapai. &...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Health FREE
Palmerston North's Crest hospital plans for succession
Ella Somers | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Manawatū's mid-career medical specialists want some skin in the game when it comes to Palmy's private hospital.

Markets
Catalist secures new listings despite nervousness in capital markets
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

The online investment marketplace allows investors, both retail and wholesale, to buy and sell financial products in regular auctions rather than with continuous trading.

Primary Sector
Indian tariffs a turnoff for NZ exporters
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

The stalled free trade negotiations with India are frustrating for NZ exporters, but the government is looking for alternative mechanisms to access its massive market. 

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.