Freightways fires both barrels: NZ Post is failing to deliver

Mark Troughear says NZ Post's pricing is often below cost. (Image: Freightways)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear says the firm will look to Australia for investment opportunities rather than compete against NZ Post. His comments come on the back of news that the government is allowing the state-owned postal service to retain $400 million of the $1.087 billion it received for its 53% stake in Kiwi Group Holdings, owner of Kiwibank and NZ Home Loans, when the crown took the company over. The government also bought NZ Super Fund's 25% stake and ACC's 22% in a move designed to keep Kiwibank and NZ H...
Technology

HealthNow rides fundraise wave into choppy US waters

With its latest fundraising round a third full, the startup is hoping to be the next NZ company to make it big in the US.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Downunder shipping costs are still elevated

A flood of new container ships on order should increase industry capacity by about 30% compared to late 2019.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Economy

Inflation versus recession: who'd want to be a central bank?

Inflation and a tight labour market may keep the Reserve Bank on track but the risk of a deeper recession could spark a rethink. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

Transport

New scheme to cut EV battery dumping

Importers of large batteries will have to contribute to recycling them under a new code that's being developed.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Transport

Bus pass: Ritchies pays $34m dividend prior to private equity sale

Payment terms for the private equity purchase of Ritchies Transport haven't been disclosed, but it was just the ticket for the family owners. 

Brent Melville 17 Jan 2023
Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers

Air NZ dangles a 20% top-up to keep its frequent flyers happy.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jan 2023