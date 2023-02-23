Menu
Government extends road user charges reduction

Transport minister Michael Wood says the cost of living-focused transport package is now fully in place. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
The government has passed legislation to extend a reduction to road user charges (RUC) as part of its cost of living-focused transport package.The RUC Amendment Bill passed into law on Wednesday, ensuring reduced RUC rates to the end of June, in line with continuing half-price public transport and the 25 cent reduction to fuel excise tax.In a statement, transport minister Michael Wood said the overall transport package was a first step in dealing with some of the persistent cost pressures on business and families.“The reduced RUC rates wi...
