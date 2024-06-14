Menu
Government inaction holding back pilot training

Air New Zealand is seeking a long-term solution to a lack of pilot training in New Zealand. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
Fri, 14 Jun 2024
A decision by Air New Zealand to train pilots overseas rather than on home soil is the result of successive governments’ failure to invest adequately in pilot training, say the heads of New Zealand’s largest flight training organisation.On Wednesday the national carrier launched Mangōpare, an all-inclusive cadet pilot training programme that would accelerate the journey to becoming a commercial pilot from the typical 24-36 months to about 14 months.Cadets would initially train overseas in the United States and Dubai, while...
Climate change is coming for the finer things in life
Climate change

Coffee. Wine. Olive oil. Cocoa. 'It does feel a little apocalyptic'.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Health

Why Americans eat a sunscreen ingredient in their pizza

Health concerns grow over titanium dioxide, but NZ and Australia believe it's safe.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Louis Vuitton, Mr Finance and Fieldays

We may not know where Louis Vuitton bags go, but we know where you can find Mr Finance.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Jun 2024
