Transport

Govt looking for City Rail Link chair to replace Brian Roche

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Govt looking for City Rail Link chair to replace Brian Roche
A replacement for CRL chair Brian Roche is expected to be announced in the coming months. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 30 Sep 2022
A new chair is likely to be announced within months for New Zealand’s largest infrastructure project. Brian Roche resigned as board chair of City Rail Link (CRL) Limited last September, but has remained in the role while the joint council and crown-owned company continues to negotiate with the contractor over covid-19 impacts that are likely to add significant extra cost to the transformative rail project. A list of Ministry of Transport briefings to transport minister Michael Wood shows he received summaries of interviews and a...

