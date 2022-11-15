Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Interislander leads the way – on exemptions

Interislander leads the way – on exemptions
Bluebridge has been granted far fewer maritime rule exemptions than the Interislander. (Image: Bluebridge)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
The state-owned ferry operator has been exempted from the rules to operate its Interislander ferries three times as often as its private competitor in recent years. However, the high number of exemption notices issued to KiwiRail by regulator Maritime New Zealand is partly due to prescriptive and older rules that don’t account for factors like changes in technology. As BusinessDesk revealed previously, Maritime NZ and two other regulators wrote to KiwiRail earlier this year expressing their shared concerns about the safety cultu...
Primary Sector

Camera rollout a lost opportunity

The commercial fishing industry is urging the government to be more forward-thinking.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Technology

No worries Houston, the Kiwis solved the problem

Step aside space industry, we're exporting wool to the moon and back.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Today's tabling of the two pieces of law to replace the Resource Management Act is a milestone. But will it make anyone happier?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Transport

Transport

MPs and rail activists clash

Restore Passenger Rail faced some robust feedback about its protest methods.

Greg Hurrell 14 Nov 2022
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend

Shareholders will reap the rewards of continued momentum in Mainfreight's diversified global transport and logistics markets.

Brent Melville 10 Nov 2022
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Nov 2022
Transport

Fletcher Residential backs Auckland rail extension

Residential and development chief executive Steve Evans says future rail access was a factor in the company buying nearly 110 hectares of land for development in northwest Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2022