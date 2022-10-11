See full details
KiwiRail in 'build and growth' mode: Peter Reidy
KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy says the scale of change for rail in NZ is massive. (Image: Supplied)
KiwiRail is aiming to double its operating surplus within three years, an ambitious goal needed to become self-sufficient. As chief executive Peter Reidy told attendees at a rail conference on Monday, the government invested $8.6 billion in KiwiRail in recent years, mostly to develop the rail network but also for new ferries, wagons and locomotives. “It has been a real watershed for KiwiRail, with a level of investment not seen probably since the 1870s,” he said. “The investment that we’re putting into the...

Transport FREE
Andrew Ritchie has big plans for North Harbour Rental Group
Ella Somers | Tue, 11 Oct 2022

The former chief executive of Ritchies Transport is the majority investor and chair of North Harbour Rental Group. 

Primary Sector
He Waka Eke Noa wants more discussion on agricultural emissions
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 11 Oct 2022

Consultation has opened on a farm-level, split-gas levy to price agricultural greenhouse gas emissions that will see farmers pay for their emissions by 2025.  

The Quiz
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 11 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

