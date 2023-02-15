Menu
KiwiRail reviewing Interislander replacement project
The Aratere, one of the existing Interislander passenger ferries that is due to be replaced. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
With construction costs rising, KiwiRail is undertaking an in-depth review of its $1.45 billion Interislander replacement project.BusinessDesk understands new ferry terminals at Picton and Wellington are likely to be scaled back as a result of cost pressures, however, the state-owned rail operator declined to confirm this, saying final decisions had yet to be made.KiwiRail entered into a $551 million contract with Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in June 2021 to build two new Interislander ferries – expected to be delivered in 2025 a...
