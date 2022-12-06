KiwiRail signs 'record lease' for 25 years

The rail operator's swanky new offices. (Image: JCY Architects)

KiwiRail plans to relocate 100 staff members to its new Auckland rail management centre in the Central Park precinct in Ellerslie after signing a 25-year lease.The 3,358 square metre offices, near the Ellerslie train station, would also house KiwiRail's partners from Auckland Transport and Auckland One Rail.The latter, a venture between Singaporean ComfortDelGro Transit and Sydney's UGL, held the $1 billion, eight-year contract to operate the city's expanding passenger rail line since January.Construction had started on the purpose-...