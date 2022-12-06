Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

KiwiRail signs 'record lease' for 25 years

KiwiRail signs 'record lease' for 25 years
The rail operator's swanky new offices. (Image: JCY Architects)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
KiwiRail plans to relocate 100 staff members to its new Auckland rail management centre in the Central Park precinct in Ellerslie after signing a 25-year lease.The 3,358 square metre offices, near the Ellerslie train station, would also house KiwiRail's partners from Auckland Transport and Auckland One Rail.The latter, a venture between Singaporean ComfortDelGro Transit and Sydney's UGL, held the $1 billion, eight-year contract to operate the city's expanding passenger rail line since January.Construction had started on the purpose-...
Technology

Mercury IT victim of cyberattack – coronial files compromised

About 14,500 coronial files relating to the transportation of deceased people have been affected.

Ian Llewellyn 6:05pm
Self promotion

A PM's summer reading list, from NZIER

The list covers global disorder, disinformation, pre-colonial Aotearoa and gender dynamics.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Wine Free

No storm in a wineglass for Delegat

Delegat isn't letting pandemic supply issues sour its outlook.

Ella Somers 5:10pm

More Transport

Energy

Greenpeace accused of derailing emissions reductions

Greenpeace legal action will delay hydrogen development, says Hiringa Energy.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00am
Transport

Mayor and minister to team up on transport?

Wayne Brown wants to work with Michael Wood on an Auckland masterplan.

Oliver Lewis 05 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

More than 230 working on light rail

Auckland Light Rail and its workforce are gearing up as the project enters a critical year.

Oliver Lewis 02 Dec 2022
Transport

Auckland Transport CEO candidate pulls the pin

The international candidate asked to meet with new mayor Wayne Brown, then withdrew.

Oliver Lewis 01 Dec 2022