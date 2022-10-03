See full details
Transport

Major disruption expected from $300m Auckland rail rebuild

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 03 Oct 2022

Major disruption expected from $300m Auckland rail rebuild
Rail services in Auckland will be disrupted as part of a major rebuild programme. (Image: AT)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 03 Oct 2022
Auckland commuters will face significant disruption as a result of a $300 million programme to revamp the rail network. Auckland Transport (AT) and KiwiRail announced the rebuild on Monday, describing it as a major upgrade to rail lines across the city to pave the way for more frequent trains when the city rail link (CRL) opens. Following the usual Christmas/New Year network-wide closure, the southern line between Ōtāhuhu and Newmarket, and the Onehunga line will remain closed until late-March. Work will then move to the eastern...

