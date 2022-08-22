See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Transport

Mayor calls vehicle emissions target 'unambitious, unclear'

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Mayor calls vehicle emissions target 'unambitious, unclear'
Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins believes a national VKT reduction target should be more ambitious. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 Aug 2022
RELATED
Hitting a national goal to reduce transport emissions only requires a 1% reduction in the collective distance New Zealanders drive by 2035.The figure will come as a surprise to many, given the Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) released earlier this year includes a goal to reduce vehicle kilometres travelled (VKT) by the light fleet by 20% by 2035.BusinessDesk understands many council planners and transport experts interpreted the 20% reduction to be on current levels, however that’s not the case.Buried on page 173 of the ERP is a footnote cl...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Chorus flags fatter dividends in its fibre future
Ben Moore | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Shareholders will pocket 35 cents per share with guidance for continued increases in the coming years.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Aug 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Economy
Government buys back 100% of Kiwibank
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

The move will ensure that Kiwibank remains 100% Kiwi-owned says finance minister 

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.