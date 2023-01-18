New scheme aims to head off EV battery dumping

Car makers like Tesla, along with importers and retailers, will help pay for recycling waste batteries. (Image: Getty)

A scheme to keep ageing EV batteries out of landfills will be in place well before the trickle of old batteries turns into a flood, its architects say.The Battery Industry Group (BIG) aims to have its plan for a "circular" EV battery industry ready for government accreditation by the end of this year. It will then go into regulations.EVs have become a common sight on New Zealand roads, but only a relatively small number have come to the end of their life. Dominic Salmon, one of the 3R Group's BIG project managers, says that w...