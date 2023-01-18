Menu
Transport

New scheme aims to head off EV battery dumping

Car makers like Tesla, along with importers and retailers, will help pay for recycling waste batteries. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
A scheme to keep ageing EV batteries out of landfills will be in place well before the trickle of old batteries turns into a flood, its architects say.The Battery Industry Group (BIG) aims to have its plan for a "circular" EV battery industry ready for government accreditation by the end of this year. It will then go into regulations.EVs have become a common sight on New Zealand roads, but only a relatively small number have come to the end of their life. Dominic Salmon, one of the 3R Group's BIG project managers, says that w...
Technology

HealthNow rides fundraise wave into choppy US waters

With its latest fundraising round a third full, the startup is hoping to be the next NZ company to make it big in the US.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Downunder shipping costs are still elevated

A flood of new container ships on order should increase industry capacity by about 30% compared to late 2019.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Economy

Inflation versus recession: who'd want to be a central bank?

Inflation and a tight labour market may keep the Reserve Bank on track but the risk of a deeper recession could spark a rethink. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

More Transport

Transport

Freightways fires both barrels: NZ Post is failing to deliver

Freightways to invest more in Oz, where it says the playing field is more even.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Economy

Transport

Bus pass: Ritchies pays $34m dividend prior to private equity sale

Payment terms for the private equity purchase of Ritchies Transport haven't been disclosed, but it was just the ticket for the family owners. 

Brent Melville 17 Jan 2023
Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers

Air NZ dangles a 20% top-up to keep its frequent flyers happy.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jan 2023