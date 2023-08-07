Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Rough seas: Maersk chops $19b from half-year earnings

Rough seas: Maersk chops $19b from half-year earnings
The company cites a pullback in container demand and a global trade slowdown. (Image: iStock)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
Danish shipping leviathan AP Moller-Maersk reported a staggering US$8.7 billion (NZ$14.4b) drop in revenue for the second quarter, on crumbling container rates, and warned of more to come with volumes down as much as 4% for the full year.Most of the drop in revenues came from the ocean division of the world’s second biggest shipper, with revenues 50% down at US$8.7b from the comparable US$17.4b, racked up during last year’s hyper-earnings peak for global shipping lines. The group’s logistics and services divisions saw rev...
Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Technology

Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps

Apple’s executives admitted that the smartphone market is going through a slowdown.

Bloomberg 9:30am
Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 07, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 07, 2023

More Transport

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ
Infrastructure

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch mull ownership options for their ports.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Light rail board delays route recommendation
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 03 Aug 2023
Concepts for Auckland port land released
Infrastructure

Concepts for Auckland port land released

Wayne Brown is describing it as a first step towards a world-class waterfront.

Oliver Lewis 03 Aug 2023