Stranded passengers should stay away from Auckland Airport

Staff reporters
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
Air travellers stuck in Auckland should seek accommodation at civil defence shelters if they have nowhere else to go, an airline body says. Cath O’Brien, executive director of the Board of Airlines Representatives of NZ (BARNZ), said in a statement there was a backlog of people that couldn’t get onto flights that were already fully booked.“The fact is some people may be stuck here for several days. These people are displaced and sometimes at the end of their holiday with not a lot of money left. The airport is not a place...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am