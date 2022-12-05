Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Wayne Brown wants to work with Michael Wood on Auckland transport plan

Wayne Brown wants to work with Michael Wood on Auckland transport plan
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants a new transport plan for the supercity. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says he wants to lead the development of a new transport masterplan for the city alongside the transport minister. In an interview with BusinessDesk, Brown said he and Michael Wood had discussed the idea and the minister was supportive. “The most important thing in transport by far is that we are going to have, led by myself and the minister, the preparation of a comprehensive, joined-up transport plan for Auckland – all modes, all things,” he said. “It doesn’t exist, belie...
Energy

Vortex to generate power from industrial heat

The NZ energy startup is raising $5m to test its green technology.

Greg Hurrell 10:00am
Profile Free

Rentalcars24/7 is changing up a gear

The rental car and parking services company isn’t letting the pandemic slam on the brakes.

Ella Somers 6:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

In the entire 114-page report, the word inflation hardly appears.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Transport

Infrastructure

More than 230 working on light rail

Auckland Light Rail and its workforce are gearing up as the project enters a critical year.

Oliver Lewis 02 Dec 2022
Transport

Auckland Transport CEO candidate pulls the pin

The international candidate asked to meet with new mayor Wayne Brown, then withdrew.

Oliver Lewis 01 Dec 2022
Transport

Drone deliveries for Freightways?

The company didn't name any potential partners but says it gets regular inquiries.

Oliver Lewis 01 Dec 2022
Transport Exclusive

AT boss in waiting, waiting to meet Wayne

Auckland Transport has had a year to recruit a new CEO. 

Oliver Lewis 30 Nov 2022