Wayne Brown wants to work with Michael Wood on Auckland transport plan

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants a new transport plan for the supercity. (Image: NZME)

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says he wants to lead the development of a new transport masterplan for the city alongside the transport minister. In an interview with BusinessDesk, Brown said he and Michael Wood had discussed the idea and the minister was supportive. “The most important thing in transport by far is that we are going to have, led by myself and the minister, the preparation of a comprehensive, joined-up transport plan for Auckland – all modes, all things,” he said. “It doesn’t exist, belie...