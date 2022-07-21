See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Wild weather causes chaos at Wellington Airport, most flights cancelled

Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Travellers have been told to contact airlines about their bookings. (Image: Depositphotos)
Travellers have been told to contact airlines about their bookings. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Jul 2022
Flights in and out of Wellington International Airport have been cancelled as wild weather hammers the capital city.MetService issued an orange strong wind and rain warning for Wellington, along with a strong wind watch for Kāpiti. The weather is wreaking havoc with travellers’ plans to get into and out of the city.Most flights to and from the airport have been cancelled as high winds make it too unsafe for baggage handlers to operate.Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie said some larger jet services might be able to operate this afternoon, b...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
Pacific Edge rallies for second day on southern district health region deal
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Pacific Edge said it had substantially completed a commercial agreement with the district, which provides healthcare for 326,000 people.

Infrastructure
Building consent system is fragmented, unpredictable and inefficient, MBIE report says
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

The system is delivering compliant buildings but is not working as well as it should be, the ministry found.

Media
Trans-Tasman printer Ovato in voluntary administration
Paul McBeth | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

The printer's administrators are kicking off a sale and recapitalisation process.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.