A year on from lotto MIQ, numbers bounce back

Auckland Airport was an entry point for about 70% of all visitors. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
International arrivals closed in on half a million visitors during December, up 78,000 on the prior month to 498,800, according to provisional data from Statistics New Zealand.Departures for the month were up 80,600 on November, to 452,000, making up a combined 950,798 border crossings during the month. Australians accounted for about 47% of visitors during the month, with 11% from the US and 7% from the UK. About 70% of visitors entered via Auckland International Airport, which amounted to about 65% of the 1.45 million crossings during pr...
Politics Free

Grant Robertson walked, so Chris Hipkins could run

Grant Robertson can’t put his hand up for the role of the new prime minister – even if he wanted the job.

Ella Somers 5:40pm
Policy

Ardern’s long shadow

Bill Clinton's famous 'It's the economy, stupid!' will be lingering in ministers' ears.

Paul McBeth, Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis 4:40pm
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm

Travel

The tourism outlook for 2023

Chinese tourists are staying away, but there are other drags on our tourism market. 

Brent Melville 02 Jan 2023
Tourism Free

The year ahead for tourism

Chinese tourists are staying away, but there are other drags on our tourism market.

Brent Melville 02 Jan 2023
Markets

Strong bookings, cheaper fuel brighten Air NZ's outlook

The last six months of this calendar year are seeing Air NZ roar back to profitability.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2022
News in Brief

Airlines getting only 75% of jet fuel requirements

While another shipment of jet fuel is due next week, there will still be a hole in supply. 

Staff reporters 07 Dec 2022