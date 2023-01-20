A year on from lotto MIQ, numbers bounce back

Auckland Airport was an entry point for about 70% of all visitors. (Image: Depositphotos)

International arrivals closed in on half a million visitors during December, up 78,000 on the prior month to 498,800, according to provisional data from Statistics New Zealand.Departures for the month were up 80,600 on November, to 452,000, making up a combined 950,798 border crossings during the month. Australians accounted for about 47% of visitors during the month, with 11% from the US and 7% from the UK. About 70% of visitors entered via Auckland International Airport, which amounted to about 65% of the 1.45 million crossings during pr...