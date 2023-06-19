Menu
Air NZ biofuels study – is there enough waste to go around?

From scourge to jet fuel feedstock? A possible new future for forestry slash. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
A joint Air New Zealand/government study into the potential to make sustainable aviation fuel in this country is focused mainly on whether there is enough municipal and forestry industry waste to make investment in the new generation jet fuel viable.The $2.26 million feasibility study was announced Friday as part of a draft tourism environment action plan, with tourism and forestry minister Peeni Henare indicating that the amount of waste generated by the NZ forestry industry at present would probably not be enough to meet demand.“Unless...
