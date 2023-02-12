Menu
Auckland cut off again as airlines ground flights

Most Auckland flights cancelled on Monday. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Sun, 12 Feb 2023
Air New Zealand has cancelled five long-haul international flights into and out of Auckland including all of its domestic jet services scheduled for Monday, as the impacts of ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle start to be felt on the North Island.The airline said arrivals from New York, LA, San Francisco and Singapore are operating as normal but may need to divert to another NZ port.All turboprop flights are grounded from Sunday noon, through to midday Tuesday and further cancellations are possible if extreme weather persists, the airline said.Jetst...
Liz Truss may yet have the last laugh over Rishi Sunak

Many unhappy Tories think her diagnosis of the UK's ills was fundamentally correct.

Bloomberg 5:00am
My Net Worth: CEO Aimee McCammon, Pic's Peanut Butter

In her youth, her first paid job involved cannabis – and it was all perfectly legal.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Law Society: a full review of Companies Act is needed

Ad-hoc changes to the Companies Act could have unintended consequences.

Greg Hurrell 11 Feb 2023

Delta heads to NZ

The US airline giant will start flying the direct LAX-AKL route at the end of October.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
A year on from lotto MIQ, numbers bounce back

Border arrivals have crept up to their highest number since February 2020, but are still only at about two-thirds pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 20 Jan 2023
The tourism outlook for 2023

Chinese tourists are staying away, but there are other drags on our tourism market. 

Brent Melville 02 Jan 2023
