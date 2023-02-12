Auckland cut off again as airlines ground flights

Most Auckland flights cancelled on Monday. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Air New Zealand has cancelled five long-haul international flights into and out of Auckland including all of its domestic jet services scheduled for Monday, as the impacts of ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle start to be felt on the North Island.The airline said arrivals from New York, LA, San Francisco and Singapore are operating as normal but may need to divert to another NZ port.All turboprop flights are grounded from Sunday noon, through to midday Tuesday and further cancellations are possible if extreme weather persists, the airline said.Jetst...