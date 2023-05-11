Menu
Chinese airline Hainan to ply Auckland route from June

Chinese airline Hainan to ply Auckland route from June
Scott Tasker said passenger capacity would be up by 11% on the return of Chinese air connections. (Image: Trenz)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 11 May 2023
The addition of Hainan Airlines next month will boost direct connections between Auckland and mainland China to five daily operators.That's brought capacity almost back to 2019 levels, when there were six airlines – Air NZ, Air China, China Southern, China Eastern, Hainan and Sichuan Airlines – plying the various city routes. Sichuan is not yet back in the mix, but Hainan's two-weekly flights into Shenzhen, in Guangdong province, will take the number of weekly services to 27.Other routes include Air NZ and China Eastern...
