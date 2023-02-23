Menu
Turnaround for Air NZ after strong demand

Domestic capacity is at 94% of pre-covid levels, and international at 60%. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Air New Zealand is back into profit, reporting pre-tax earnings of $299 million for the six months to December 31.The airline's figure for earnings before tax compared to a loss of $376m for the equivalent interim period last year.This result was at the lower end of guidance of $295m to $325m pre-tax profit and below some analyst expectations.Following three years of covid-related losses, the airline says the result reflects sustained demand strength, particularly across the summer peak period, a return in business travel and overseas touri...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Adrian Orr appeared before the finance select committee after yesterday's OCR hike.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am

Listed Companies

Queenstown airport hands $6m windfall to council, Akld Airport

Queenstown Airport's passenger numbers are back to pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 22 Feb 2023
Travel

Auckland cut off again as airlines ground flights

Travellers are advised to avoid Auckland on Monday and Tuesday.

Staff reporters 12 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Delta heads to NZ

The US airline giant will start flying the direct LAX-AKL route at the end of October.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
Travel

A year on from lotto MIQ, numbers bounce back

Border arrivals have crept up to their highest number since February 2020, but are still only at about two-thirds pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 20 Jan 2023