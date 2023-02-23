Turnaround for Air NZ after strong demand

Domestic capacity is at 94% of pre-covid levels, and international at 60%. (Image: Getty)

Air New Zealand is back into profit, reporting pre-tax earnings of $299 million for the six months to December 31.The airline's figure for earnings before tax compared to a loss of $376m for the equivalent interim period last year.This result was at the lower end of guidance of $295m to $325m pre-tax profit and below some analyst expectations.Following three years of covid-related losses, the airline says the result reflects sustained demand strength, particularly across the summer peak period, a return in business travel and overseas touri...