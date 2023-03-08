Menu
Why the Infrastructure Commission isn't submitting on RMA reforms

Alan Bollard: working "inside the tent" for now. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
The Infrastructure Commission is choosing not to make public submissions on fundamental planning and environmental law reform, preferring instead to “work inside the tent” on attempts to improve draft legislation that a select committee is currently grappling with.The commission’s chair, Alan Bollard, faced irritable questioning from the National party’s Chris Bishop at a finance and expenditure select committee hearing this morning, after which the MP issued a statement accusing the commission of being “muzzled by...
