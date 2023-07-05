Menu
Marlborough winemaker recognised as world's best

Yealands' chief winemaker, Natalie Christensen. (Image: Yealands)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Marlborough wine producer Yealands Wine Group has been acknowledged as one of the world’s top wineries, scooping a raft of medals at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) awards in London on Tuesday evening.On top of a dozen awards and across every wine the estate entered, Yealands' chief winemaker, Natalie Christensen, took top honours as the IWC White Winemaker of the Year, the first time a New Zealander has taken the title in 15 years. The awards included the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy for its estate single block S1...
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Finance

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Markets

Channel Infrastructure considering hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel

It's now seriously considering making hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

Staff reporters 10:50am
