World news

At China’s communist party congress, Xi Jinping sails on undaunted

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

At China’s communist party congress, Xi Jinping sails on undaunted
Chinese President Xi Jinping is applauded as he walks to the podium for the opening of the 20th national congress of the communist party of China. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 18 Oct 2022
When President Xi Jinping spoke to the 19th communist party congress five years ago, China looked in much better shape than it does today. The economy was growing at a decent clip. Covid-19 had not yet emerged in humans. And there was much talk of “strategic opportunity”: the idea that China could expand its influence around the world without much interference.On Oct 16, as Xi opened the 20th congress, the backdrop was more grim. China’s economy is sputtering, thanks in large part to the government’s “zer...

