See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

Australia to welcome thousands more migrants to ease crisis

Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Australia to welcome thousands more migrants to ease crisis
Australian home affairs minister Clare O'Neil in the thick of last week's jobs summit in Canberra. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 05 Sep 2022
RELATED
Australia has raised its ceiling on permanent migration in a move that will allow as many as 35,000 more workers to enter the country every year as part of an effort to ease worsening labour shortages. The increase could see many more nurses, engineers and agricultural workers join struggling Australian businesses, home affairs minister Clare O’Neil said at the government’s Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra on Friday. Australia previously allowed a maximum 160,000 permanent migrants each year.“Our focus is always Austral...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
'News vacuum' cause for quiet market
Ella Somers | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Devon Funds head of wealth Greg Smith described the current market environment as a “news vacuum”.

Transport
Space race: aerospace strategy, funding announced
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

The government is developing a national aerospace strategy and pouring millions into the sector.

Transport
Rocket Lab's Peter Beck confident about NZ space industry
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck gave a blue-sky outlook on the NZ space industry at its inaugural conference. 

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.