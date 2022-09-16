See full details
Billionaire Julian Robertson’s $181m art collection is heading to NZ

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

In 2009, Robertson loaned this Picasso for an Auckland Art Gallery exhibition. (Image: NZME)
By Ainsley ThomsonA $181 million art collection that belonged to Tiger Management founder Julian Robertson will soon be removed from the billionaire’s Manhattan living room and sent to New Zealand.The bequest includes 15 masterpieces by artists including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse. It was promised to the Auckland Art Gallery in 2009 by Robertson and his late wife Josie upon their deaths, and was selected by the gallery from the couple’s wider collection.Robertson, who died last month at 90, was one of t...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Sept 16, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

