Bor-exit: Johnson admits defeat as UK leadership contest starts

Brenda Ward
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Johnson said he looked at the papers and made his decision to go. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Watching 'the sinking ship deserting the rat' was finally too much for UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who threw in the towel in a resignation speech on Thursday night.Saying he was "sad" to leave what he called the best job in the world, he said next week the party would make announcements about an election to replace him.He could see no way past a mass revolt from his party, both in cabinet and outside it."I have tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments," he said in a statem...

