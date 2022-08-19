See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
World news

Could a pardon from Biden stop Trump running?

Bloomberg
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Could a pardon from Biden stop Trump running?
The trouble with the pardon idea is that acceptance would indicate guilt (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
RELATED
(Bloomberg Opinion) – by Stephen L CarterFor those searching for a legal process to keep Donald Trump from returning to the Oval Office, I have a simple suggestion: Lobby President Joe Biden to pardon him.Seriously.The legion of Never Trumpers has spent years hoping that an impeachment trial or a courtroom verdict might somehow keep the controversial former president from making another run.That tactic isn’t likely to work. Statutes that disqualify offenders from public office are surely unconstitutional as applied to the presidency...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
Ingham’s Group NZ revenue lifts as it passes on price increases
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

The poultry producer says a recovery is underway. 

Energy
Genesis reports record operating earnings, flags price rises
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Genesis Energy reported operating earnings of $440.3 million, helped in part by the ending of fixed price contracts with competitors to supply power from its Huntly thermal station.

World news
Once a meme-stock, Bed Bath & Beyond now just a struggling retailer
Bloomberg | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen is threatening to quit Bed Bath & Beyond, heaping pressure on the global homewares merchant at a difficult time.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.